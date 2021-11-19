IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,835,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 150.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.