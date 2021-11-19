IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.32. 48,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.