IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,898 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 5,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,254. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

