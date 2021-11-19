IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. 116,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $357.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

