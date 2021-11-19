IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 68,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

