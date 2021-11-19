IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 479 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.74. 33,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

