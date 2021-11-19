IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 591 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.44. 924,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,902,363. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.07 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.