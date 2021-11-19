IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,997 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

