IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.65. The stock had a trading volume of 631,851 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

