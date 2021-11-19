IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,452 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

