IGO (IGOI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IGO alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for IGO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 223 1254 2185 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.48%. Given IGO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.60

IGO’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IGO competitors beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.