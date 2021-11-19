Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

LTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of LTCH opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. Latch has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

