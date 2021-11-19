Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHLDY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.06. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

