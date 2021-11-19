Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INCH. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 829.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 827.90. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

