Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

IRT stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

