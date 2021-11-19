Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,320,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the October 14th total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 3,084,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

