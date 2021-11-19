ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €15.00 by Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.75 ($16.17).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

