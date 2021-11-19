Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.49. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 32,390 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,391 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,571,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

