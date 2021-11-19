Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 34,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,211,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $771.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

