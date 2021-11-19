Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys 31,054 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe bought 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

