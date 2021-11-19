Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $426,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

