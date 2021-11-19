Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.