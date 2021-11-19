Insider Buying: General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Buys $107,060.00 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Rosput Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Electric alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 51 shares of General Electric stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,022.77.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 672,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.