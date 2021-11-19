Insider Buying: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Buys 174,999 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 174,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £45,499.74 ($59,445.70).

Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.86. The stock has a market cap of £77.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. Nanoco Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on NANO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

