Insider Buying: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Buys $99,620.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 66.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 813,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 325,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

