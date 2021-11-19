Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Rice Doug bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 163,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,423. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.