Insider Buying: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Acquires 128,175 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RIVN stock opened at 123.38 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

