Insider Buying: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Acquires 128,175 Shares of Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RIVN stock opened at 123.38 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

