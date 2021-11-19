Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.