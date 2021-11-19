Insider Selling: Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

CTRA opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

