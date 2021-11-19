Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00.

CRCT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.