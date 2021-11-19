Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,580,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00.
Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $632.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
