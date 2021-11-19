Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,580,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $632.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

