Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells 224,527 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,506,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

