Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $39,432.53 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

