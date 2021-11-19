Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells $983,789.04 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.