Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $139,472.35 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $375.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.