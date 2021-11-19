Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $139,472.35 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $375.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
