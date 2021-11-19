Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Sells $1,046,495.52 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KAI opened at $229.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.73. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $238.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.