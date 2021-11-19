Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $246,967.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

