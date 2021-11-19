Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 7,471 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

