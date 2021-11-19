Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 12,013 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LOVE stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 407,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,485. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

