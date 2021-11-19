Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $204,667.21 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $204,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

