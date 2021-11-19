Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew J. Wallach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $307.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

