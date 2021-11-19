Insider Selling: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells 29,768 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16. WH Smith PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,621.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,671.12.

Get WH Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.