Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 7,392 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Z stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

