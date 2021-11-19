Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,270,609 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

