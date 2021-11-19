International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.89 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

