Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

ITP stock opened at C$25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$21.53 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

