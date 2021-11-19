Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Lowered to C$39.50 at Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.11.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE ITP opened at C$25.26 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.