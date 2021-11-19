Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INTU opened at $713.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48.

Get Intuit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.48.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.