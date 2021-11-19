Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.29. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $646.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

