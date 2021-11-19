Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.70.
Shares of INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
