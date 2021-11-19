Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.70.

Shares of INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

